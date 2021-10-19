This is how our public holidays are made by law

Mashujaa Day Kisii

President Uhuru Kenyatta greets members of the public during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County on October 20, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Linda Otieno

Lawyer and communications professional

Today is Mashujaa Day and most of us are thinking about how we are going to unwind. However, did you ever wonder how public holidays in Kenya are made?

