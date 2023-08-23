The scourge of unemployment

A young engineer set himself ablaze last week in Mombasa, and a young doctor committed suicide in May for lack of jobs. Many other young Kenyans are suffering under similar circumstances. A word of caution to young people and Kenyans is that despite the challenges, all odds can be surmounted with time. Several measures should be undertaken to create opportunities for our people.

First, diversify our economic activities and reduce overreliance on traditional jobs.

There is need to increase the range of income-generating activities, from commercial agriculture, tourism and mining to manufacturing. Let’s also leverage on our well-developed Information Communication Technology (ICT) to create more employment opportunities.

Secondly, pursue policies that encourage application of labour-intensive methods of production to absorb many jobless Kenyans in the short term before resorting to technology and highly skilled intensive jobs.

Thirdly, the private sector should work with the public sector to create more employment opportunities.

It has been documented that the private sector contributes up to 80 per cent of the GDP and as such, it has the capacity to create more jobs for more Kenyans. Fourthly, the ongoing education reforms, including adoption of the CBC curriculum, should train students on problem solving skills.

Encourage more Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) to stimulate economic growth, and increase employment opportunities.

Encourage efficient utilisation of local resources like minerals, tourism, good soils and favourable climate for enhanced agriculture and livestock farming among others. Kenyans interested in business should be able to access cheap and affordable investment funds.