The road to a cleaner future is electric

The journey towards e-mobility is more than a technological shift—it’s a transformative process that demands careful consideration of its socioeconomic dimensions.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has taken remarkable steps in steering the nation towards a just transition.

It seeks to ensure the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) minimises environmental impacts and safeguards the livelihoods of those employed in the conventional automotive sector. This recalibration involves up-skilling workers and creating opportunities in the EV supply chain, thus building a sustainable ecosystem that leaves no one behind.

While the environmental benefits of e-mobility are evident, it’s essential to ensure inclusivity and accessibility to e-mobility. In Kenya, where access to basic services can vary significantly, addressing the access gap is crucial.

The government should ensure EVs are widely affordable and accessible through incentives such as tax exemption, reduced import duty and subsidy for purchases. That will create an egalitarian e-mobility landscape that benefits the earth and the population through policies that make EV adoption easy across income levels.

E-mobility extends far beyond individual transportation choices. It could revitalise economies and transform societies. A notable aspect is reduction of fossil fuel imports, which can significantly improve balance of payments.

Also, integrating renewable energy sources into EV charging infrastructure can create a virtuous cycle of sustainable energy generation and consumption.

Moreover, e-mobility might stimulate innovation and create new job opportunities in areas such as battery manufacturing, charging infrastructure development and software engineering.

But amid the promise, challenges abound. Epra should ensure a robust nationwide charging infrastructure network and steady supply of raw materials for production of batteries as well as disposal of the spent ones.

Let us all join the revolution and drive Kenya into a brighter, greener future. The road ahead is electric.



