The ‘Promise Me, Dad’ drive

Joe Biden

In this picture taken on January 20, 2009 Joe Biden (left) is sworn in as the Vice President of the US by Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens (not in photo) as the Biden children Beau (right), Hunter (centre), and Ashley watch in Washington.

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Raphael Obonyo

What you need to know:

  • In 2013, Beau was diagnosed with glioblastoma — a particularly aggressive brain cancer. He died at 46.
  • At the time of his death, the former attorney-general of Delaware was preparing to run for governor.

In his memoir, Promise Me, Dad, US President Joe Biden narrates how he faced his son Beau Biden’s diagnosis, suffering and death from brain cancer. He recalls how Beau always urged him forward, not by word or thought alone but through service and the power of his example. 

