The big social media threat

In recent weeks, Kenya has witnessed a series of significant events, including the protests against the Finance Bill, 2024 and the discovery of mutilated bodies in a dumpsite in the city.

In the midst of these occurrences, the role of social media in shaping public opinion and disseminating information has come under intense scrutiny.

Whereas social media platforms have democratised the flow of information, they have also contributed to the erosion of news credibility, posing a huge threat to mainstream media outlets.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, X (Formerly Twitter), and TikTok have become primary sources of news for many Kenyans, especially the youth (dubbed Gen Z). The ease of accessibility and the immediacy of these platforms have allowed users to always stay informed about current events in real-time.

Doctored images

However, this convenience comes at a cost. The absence of editorial oversight means that misinformation can spread rapidly, unchecked and unverified.

During last month’s nationwide protests against the Finance Bill, social media was rife with unverified reports, doctored images and sensational headlines.

This misinformation often spread faster than corrections from credible sources, leading to widespread public confusion and panic.

One instance was the circulation of a video, purportedly taken in Githurai, in which people were marching down a street at night holding what seemed to be fire flames in their hands.

Journalistic integrity

Social media users shared the video widely, alleging it showed a night vigil held in the aftermath of an alleged shooting on the night of June 25, 2024.

But the claim was later debunked as several media verifiers were able to trace the origin of the footage to a fire festival in Ghana back in 2022.

As misinformation reigns supreme on social media, mainstream media outlets must compete with the speed and reach of social media while maintaining journalistic integrity.

This balance may prove too difficult to achieve, as the pressure to report quickly can sometimes lead to errors, which social media users are quick to exploit and blow out of proportion.