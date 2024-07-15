Efforts to empower women bore fruit in Gen Z protests

History can attest that in every revolutionary movement, women have continued to play a pivotal role albeit at a much heavier price than men.

From the French Revolution to the Arab spring, women have showed that their voice and input is necessary for change.

The ongoing agitation in Kenya is not any different. From the onset of the #RejectFinanceBill protests, young women have taken to the frontline with admirable show of heroism and courage to demand for a better Kenya — a country guided by the Constitution and the rule of law.

The rise of the Gen Z movement can rightly be attributed to the action of one young lady, Mercy Tarus, in Eldoret, who stepped up to demand for a little respect, empathy and justice from politicians who were acting in their usual callous ways in addressing their concerns. The frustration and discontent cuts across. That one act, birthed a movement.

Violence and harassment

But all this is happening at a price. The use of violence and harassment for intimidation was evident. One of the photos that trended in the heat of the protests was of an officer inappropriately touching a lady protester while pushing her into a police truck.

This incident was not isolated. Women were seen as the easier targets and were indiscriminately arrested and held incommunicado, in what was designed to discourage and keep them off the streets.

All isn’t gloom though. With the momentum building, more women stepped up to the plate to make their contribution in the new wake.

While others took to the frontlines, even more offered themselves to provide logistical support — from that mama who held out a basin of water for protesters hit by tear gas, to the medic who walked to security officers and demanded for a conducive environment to treat the injured.

But it was the image of Shakira Wafula, a young lady who stood up to an officer unafraid and summed up for him and the world the essence of the protests that endures to date.

Social media campaigns

Efforts to empower the girl child have borne fruit. We are witnessing an era where more women are stepping out on the streets in all their femininity and refusing to live by the age-old bias of being the weaker gender.

We are seeing young girls, educated, enlightened and willing to challenge the stereotype of being the silent gender, sitting in panels and articulating issues that concern them with precision, running smooth social media campaigns and mobilising each other and showing up each time they have been called to.

As a society, even as we celebrate them, we need to ensure that this rebirth is sustained. We must have legislation that fully supports women in activism and protects them from all forms of harassment.

We must tell their stories, celebrate them and recognise them for the force they are. Today’s women are no longer footnotes in the history journals, but headlines of leadership and change.