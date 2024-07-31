Support farmers to realise the full potential of biogas

Kenya’s dairy sector is a cornerstone of the nation’s agricultural economy, contributing significantly to livelihoods, food security and economic development. According to recent statistics, the sector contributes about four per cent of Kenya’s GDP, employing over 1.8 million smallholder dairy farmers.

Most small-scale farmers, who keep a few livestock for subsistence, rely heavily on animal waste as fertiliser. However, using raw animal waste directly on crops can be initially harmful. Fresh cow dung contains high levels of nitrogen and other nutrients, which can be too strong for some plants and can burn their roots.

This is where biogas production presents a transformative opportunity.

Biogas production offers an affordable sustainable solution that addresses multiple challenges faced by farmers and the environment. By converting animal waste into biogas, farmers can produce clean energy for household use and create nutrient-rich slurry as a by-product. This slurry is a well-decomposed organic fertiliser that enhances soil health and crop yields without the risk of burning plants.

Harnessing biogas from animal waste is a win-win solution that promotes climate resilience and economic empowerment. For instance, using biogas reduces the dependence on traditional biomass fuels such as firewood, which in turn curbs deforestation and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. A single cow can produce enough waste to generate sufficient biogas to meet a household’s cooking and lighting needs, significantly reducing reliance on grid electricity and cutting energy costs.

The benefits of biogas production extend beyond environmental sustainability. The slurry left after biogas extraction is an excellent organic fertiliser, contributing to soil fertility and higher crop productivity. Unlike artificial fertilisers, organic fertilisers are safer and more beneficial for long-term soil health.

To fully realise the potential of biogas production, there is a need for strategic support from both national and county governments. Subsidising the initial setup costs for biogas systems can encourage small-scale farmers to adopt this technology. County governments, in particular, can play a crucial role in providing financial incentives and technical support to farmers.

The government’s role in promoting biogas production cannot be overstated. By investing in biogas technology, providing subsidies, and creating awareness among farmers, the government can foster a transition towards more sustainable agricultural practices. This will not only boost the agricultural sector, but also contribute to Kenya’s broader goals of economic growth, environmental conservation and improved quality of life for its citizens.

In conclusion, by prioritising biogas technology, Kenya can pave the way for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector, benefiting both the economy and the environment.

Ms Wanjiku is the MD, EFKen Leasing. [email protected]