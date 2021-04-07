Strive to make this Ramadhan enjoyable for all

By  Hassan Malik Mohamed

Volunteer peace activist

Kenya Community Support Centre

What you need to know:

  • This season of Islamic fasting comes as the country is still fighting the third wave of the coronavirus.
  • The Islamic leadership should work to inspire hope and healing for the faithful despite the setbacks. 

Muslims are set to begin the obligatory month-long dawn-to-dusk dry fasting next week as a way of developing consciousness and closeness to God.

