Strive to make this Ramadhan enjoyable for all

Muslims are set to begin the obligatory month-long dawn-to-dusk dry fasting next week as a way of developing consciousness and closeness to God.

This year’s would be the second Ramadhan to be upended by the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the crucial need to develop interventions to make the worship experience as comfortable as it possibly can for all partakers of this fourth cardinal pillar of Islam.

Instructively, this season of Islamic fasting comes as the country is still fighting the third wave of the coronavirus, whose effects have been far more devastating than the previous two.

Not only have many lives been lost and incomes disrupted so far but places of worship have also been recently shut in some areas and the number of congregants limited in others in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus.

Inspire hope and healing

The emotional bearing of this killer virus has also not been easy. The mere thought that there are faces we knew last Ramadhan that are now replaced with empty chairs and spaces in our homes, workplaces and areas of worship due to the pandemic is unsettling.

As Muslims prepare for the holy month, the Islamic leadership should work to inspire hope and healing for the faithful despite the setbacks.

The beauty of the Islamic concept of life is that it acknowledges that life is made up of two moments, one of patience and the other of gratitude, and recognises that there is a blessing in both situations so long as one keeps their focus and faith in Allah and hope to reap rewards.

There is also an exigent challenge to step up humanitarian assistance as a way of reaching out to the many vulnerable and struggling Muslims so that they, too, can have a joyous experience of fasting.

Ramadhan mubarak!