Strike double agony for SGBV

The “Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022” report shows high prevalence of different forms of sexual violence—which include intimate partner violence, defilement, rape and child marriage.

Amid the ongoing health workers’ strike, hundreds of citizens suffer from sexual violence every day. With public hospitals deserted with no services offered, survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) are at risk of multiple challenges.

The “72 golden hours” are key to ensuring the patient visits a health facility in their state for examination and preservation of evidence and filling of a P3 form. They are also examined for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), treated for injuries (if any) and given psychosocial counselling.

SGBV survivors are facing barriers to essential medical care, including emergency contraception, treatment for STIs and forensic examination. The samples collected at this stage are crucial in supporting the legal proceedings related to the case. But the situation has jeopardised the collection and preservation of evidence, hindering the prosecution of perpetrators, hence an increase in ‘kangaroo courts’.

Survivors already in long-term medical care following sexual violence may face discontinuity. The inability to receive timely and sensitive care can increase trauma and mental health issues, leading to more anxiety and feelings of isolation.

The situation also threatens to erode survivors’ trust in the government and the healthcare system and its ability to provide necessary care and support to very key humanitarian issues. The survivors rely on a network of support, including health professionals, to navigate the aftermath of sexual violence, and the current situation denies them that.

Let stakeholders ensure alternative essential care to victims of SGBV in times of strikes, disruption of healthcare services or any other emergencies.