Strengthening economic bloc could end banditry

Bandit attacks in Kerio Valley have so far killed more than 100 people, including children and security officers. More than 1,600 others have been displaced from their homes, schools closed and thousands of livestock stolen.

On March 9, a section of leaders from the North Rift region held a joint press briefing at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi over the matter. Among their concerns was the security officers’ challenge in tracing the criminals, who seem to overwhelm them.

To bring the banditry to an end in the most affected areas of Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties, the leaders pledged to push for approval of the deployment of Kenya Defence Forces to beat the criminals and bring order. The military was dispatched to only back up the National Police Service under the command of Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome.

Flee their homes

The criminal activities of the daring bandits have led to a sad scenario, whereby families are forced to flee their homes, losing property, and stopped socioeconomic development.

As the government strives to find a solution to the problem, North Rift leaders should enhance their unity and advocate economic investment and also promote initiatives to foster peace.

For sustainable development, the leaders from the region should revive and strengthen the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb), established to create a partnership and benefit from an enhanced level playing field to boost trade and investment among the eight-member counties in northern Rift Valley.

The bloc was borne of the realisation that the counties face similar challenges that require unity of purpose to find lasting solutions through harnessing their joint economic power, potentials and resources. The bloc opened doors for residents to do business and foster international trade.

Industrial development

The noble idea was widely seen as a fundamental step that could open up the region to investments in tourism and other sectors that boost economic development, the cohesion of the people and peace through economic empowerment and initiate multi-billion-shillings projects, transforming the local economy.

The bloc comprised Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Baringo, Turkana, Nandi, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. But last year, some counties abandoned it to join other regional groupings.

Through the bloc, the governors of the eight counties can now unite to not only find ways the utilisation of available resources and allocation of resources to boost industrial development and create employment opportunities.

They can also use the bloc to address the other teething challenges affecting the people that need local solutions like banditry, cattle rusting and female genital mutilation (FGM), which hinder the development of the local people.