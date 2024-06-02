Stop the declining uptake of Stem courses for prosperity

Over 500,000 high school leavers have missed university and college slots with KUPPCS data showing only 24.5 per cent were selected to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) courses at universities and the rest arts and social sciences.

Why so, yet the CBC system dictates 60 per cent of the learner’s transition to Stem courses? Did we get it wrong with the new funding model that priced Stem a bit higher? For instance, our pure and applied sciences school received only 256 students against the declared capacity of 1,700, or only 15.05 per cent of the target. Comparatively, the School of Social Sciences and Arts hit 95 per cent of the target.

The World Economic Forum’s 2023 report on expected future jobs says several established roles are projected to see increased demand over the next decade. These include data analysts, AI developers and scientists, software engineers, applications developers, e-commerce specialists and social media experts, all heavily reliant on science and technology.

It also highlights the growing demand for specialist expertise in AI and deep or machine learning specialists, Big Data experts, process automation specialists, information security analysts, user experience designers, human-machine interaction designers, virtual reality specialists, robotics engineers, augmented reality and blockchain experts.

A critical analysis of these roles reveals a core emphasis on Stem, highlighting its essential role in the Kenya Vision 2030 goals. However, Kenya faces significant challenges in Stem education, particularly at the tertiary levels.

They include poor performance, low enrolment and gender disparity. Research attributes the declining quality of Stem education to factors such as poverty, inadequate funding, lack of student interest, poor remuneration for lecturers, insufficient learning aids, lack of government support for higher education and frequent strikes or industrial actions.

To bridge this gap and prepare for the future, educational stakeholders must urgently promote Stem subjects from an early age. By learning from industrial and technological leaders like Germany, South Korea and China, various sectors in Kenya are beginning to realign with emerging global trends.

This is expected to create more job opportunities for Stem students, fostering a more robust and innovative workforce.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ 2024 economic survey report reveals that 65 per cent of the population is under 35, hence a promising potential workforce. The challenge is to inspire the youth to pursue Stem courses with clear goals.

That can mitigate future skill shortages and support Kenya’s goal of a sustainable economy. It is also vital for fostering well-rounded education and addressing imbalances in the education system. Providing scholarships and fee waivers for Stem students can greatly help.

The unpopularity of Stem courses poses a threat to our economic future. Enhancing Stem education quality, aligning university programmes with industry needs and inspiring students to pursue these fields is crucial. A multifaceted approach involving improved education, industry collaboration and student motivation can secure Kenya’s position in the global market, fostering innovation and ensuring sustainable development.





Prioritising Stem education will cultivate a generation of leaders that could drive Kenya to a prosperous future by solving problems, drive innovation and sustain businesses that contribute to the growth of the Kenyan and African economies.



