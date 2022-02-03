Stop harassment of women, girls seeking abortion care

Sheria House

Sheria House in Nairobi. The Attorney-General should initiate the process of aligning the Penal Code with the Constitution to seal loopholes that lead to harassment of patients seeking abortion care.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Evelyne Opondo

Senior Regional Director for Africa

Center for Reproductive Rights

What you need to know:

  • Treating unsafe abortion complications generates huge costs to the Kenyan health system, families, and communities.
  • The government should demonstrate political will to implement the constitutional provisions for reproductive rights.

The 2010 Constitution, which was overwhelmingly approved by 67 per cent of Kenyans through a referendum, gave a framework for reproductive health, including abortion care as a fundamental human right. It addressed the historic abortion stigma by clearly outlining circumstances under which abortion is permitted: if, in the opinion of a trained health professional, there is need for emergency treatment, or the life or health of the mother is in danger, or if permitted by any other written law.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.