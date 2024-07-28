Stop budget cuts in health

The Kenyan youth have taken massive strides in holding the government accountable. As a result, the Finance Bill was withdrawn, and the rollout plan to lower total spending in the supplementary budget from Sh3.99 trillion to Sh.87 trillion was implemented, cutting 2024-2025 spending by 1.9 per cent.

These cuts signify that major sectors such as health are affected, with the health sector now facing a Sh14.2 billion reduction.

Delving into the details, it is quite unfortunate that the Sh6 billion aimed at indigent healthcare in the 2023/2024 financial year have been reduced to zero due to the Finance Bill withdrawal, leaving four million Kenyans unable to afford healthcare. It is crucial not to turn a blind eye to the implications of budget cuts on the healthcare sector.

According to the Medical Services principal secretary, reductions in the 2024/2025 health budget would greatly affect the Primary Health Care Fund, Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Funds, translating to subpar Universal Health Coverage. Previous budget cuts have also left paediatricians in complicated states as major vaccine companies halted supplies due to unpaid debts by the government, massively impacting children’s health. Additionally, unions such as the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, and the Kenya National Union of Nurses have threatened a strike due to unpaid salaries. Lastly, the slashing of funds for the Linda Mama initiative increases the risk of maternal and infant mortality rates as some women may opt for home births due to the reduced availability of free maternity care services.

The Constitution affirms that every person has the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including the right to healthcare services. For the government to implement Universal Health Coverage, it needs to be wary of how these budget cuts cause huge regressions in the health sector.

Tamia Nuna is a sexual and reproductive health and rights youth advocate at NAYA Kenya.