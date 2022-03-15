Stop AMR from becoming the next pandemic

Antibiotics

Antibiotics find their way into the environment through veterinary and agricultural practices or poorly regulated hydrological pathways, especially at the wastewater treatment sites.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

Another pandemic looms: The anti-microbial resistance (AMR) wave has been forming for decades. Bacteria acquire strengths that render antibiotic treatments useless, thus a societal and economic burden on countries.

