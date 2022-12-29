Speed up the digitisation of public records

The government should speed up the digitisation of its records and processes in order to enhance access to services by the citizens. Access to services and information is provided for in the Constitution and it’s the duty of the government to put in place appropriate mechanisms to ensure that the citizens have adequate access to them.

It is ironic that, at this age and era of innovation, some government agencies still rely on paperwork to deliver crucial services.

Digitisation of government services and processes will not only enhance access to services but also ensure accountability, as well as seal corruption loopholes. The continued reliance on paperwork breeds the ground for corruption, poor service delivery and lack of accountability.

The commitment by the Kenya Kwanza government to leverage innovation and technology in a bid to enhance service delivery and drive the country’s economic agenda is a step in the right direction and will provide the mechanisms for enhanced service delivery to the people.

To achieve its commitment, however, the government should be proactive in spearheading key innovations that will spur socio-economic development. In this regard, the state should benchmark with local and global tech organisations that have adopted innovation in service delivery, embrace public-private sector partnerships and channel more resources into technological programmes.

Additionally, the government should enhance capacity building as well as empower citizens with technical skills for optimal uptake and utilisation of digital technologies.

Technological threats

However, as it implements key innovations and infrastructures, the government should also sensitise citizens on the dangers that come with technology, especially cyber-security and other technological threats.

In the recent past, cases of the cyber-security breach have been on the rise, stressing on the need for tech users and innovators to be vigilant and apply the necessary protective measures.

Another key aspect of technology should be data safety; the government should ensure that as it digitises records and processes, people’s private data and intellectual property are not infringed on.

It is, therefore, paramount that the government develops and implements appropriate regulatory frameworks and guidelines to govern the digital operations within the country with a focus on data protection, as well as the commercialisation of digital ideas and intellectual properties, among others.

If well implemented and coordinated, technology promises to be the vehicle for the country’s socioeconomic transformation in terms of automated service delivery, job opportunities and wealth creation. The programme should be fast-tracked.