Step up the digitising of all Lands records

The new government to be formed following Tuesday’s General Election will have its hands full, thanks to the many campaign pledges it has to make good.

The administration will have to hit the road running as the voters’ expectations are high.

Besides the clever new ideas canvassed on the campaign trail for several months, however, there are also some perennial challenges.

One of the pending issues is the streamlining of land administration through the digitisation of records.

This is meant to unlock the huge potential in the manual administration of land ownership.

One of the worst kept secrets is that the Lands ministry and its registries across the country are in the grips of cartels working in cahoots with corrupt staff.

They have, over the years, resisted attempts at enhancing efficiency and transparency as they benefit from shady transactions.

Those behind the corrupt deals dread digitisation and will go to any lengths to frustrate it.

Resistance

This explains why nearly half of Lands ministry employees have resisted the shift to the digital registry system, as outgoing Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney revealed recently.

They are reluctant to embrace the change from the manual to the digital land information management system known as Ardhisasa.

Ms Karoney also said some landowners were hesitant to list their properties on the portal.

The platform launched in May would have greatly helped to ease transactions.

The ministry completed the digitisation of records last year by scanning 30 million documents and feeding the data into Ardhisasa.

The Law Society of Kenya and the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya have protested the sluggish manual system that hampers transactions.

It is encouraging, therefore, that some 68,115 transactions have been made on Ardhisasa in the past 15 months.

Fully embracing the system would increase efficiency.

Digitisation is in the interest of the landowners but many of them are ignorant of its benefits, including the ease of titling to enable them to use the deeds as collateral to obtain bank loans.

Hopefully, the new regime will sensitise property owners to speed up the resolution of land disputes and break the grip of the cartels.