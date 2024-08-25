Somaliland presidential poll heralds fresh start

Somaliland’s fragile democracy will be tested once again on November 13 when it holds its presidential election.

The Horn of Africa country, which has for the past three decades fought to gain international recognition, remains a beacon of peace and democracy in a region marred by internal strife. The interest with which the international community is following the events leading to the elections lends demonstrates the country’s importance on the global stage.

I have held several meetings with Western diplomats in Nairobi over the past few days and all of them have impressed on me how important it is for Somaliland to hold peaceful, fair, credible and transparent elections. And I have told them that it will be the people of Somaliland who will have won.

International partners such as Denmark, the European Union, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States have all reiterated their commitment to working with all the election stakeholders to support the timely delivery of an inclusive, free and fair poll.

Somaliland has made important strides towards creating one of the most inclusive multi-party democracies in East Africa since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991. This will be its fourth presidential election by universal suffrage. Previous ones have resulted in smooth transfer of power.

Election-related disputes

However, there have been concerns from the citizens and the international community over the events preceding the announcement on the election date. Friends of Somaliland around the world had been worried over the trajectory the country was taking as regards politics and peace.

This election should build on the success of the competitive May 2021 Lower House and local council elections, in which the ruling Kulmiye Party won fewer seats than the opposition Waddani National Party.

Over the past three decades, Somaliland has cultivated a legacy of consensus building and locally led conflict mediation. This has enabled it to resolve several election-related disputes.

Today, it is in need of a leadership and diplomacy that is built on uniting the people, reducing internal conflict, enhancing regional stability and strengthening diplomatic relations.

There is, therefore, a need for clear-cut policies to engage constructively with the world, neighbours and the key actors in Red Sea politics. They should also encourage the diaspora to participate in politics and nation-building, and marketing the country abroad.

Ahead of the election, Somaliland must continue to strengthen the inclusive political and security processes. To restore public confidence and seal social divisions, there is a need to learn from the electoral success of the neighbours. In Kenya, for instance, partnerships between various political parties are established to forge cohesion and political stability.