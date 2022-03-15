Save girls from exam stress

Class Eight St Peter's Girls Boarding Primary School in Elburgon

Class Eight candidates from St Peter's Girls Boarding Primary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County celebrate after finishing their KCPE exams on March 9, 2022.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Alvin Mwangi

Sexual reproductive health expert

During national examinations — the ongoing KCSE and recently concluding KCPE — there have been many reports of pregnant girls as candidates. That is unacceptable. Why pressure pregnant learners to deliver to sit exams at school or hospital? And, clearly, most of these are defilement cases as the girls are underage. 

