Regulate faiths to end cults

Cults have been with us for many decades and leave behind a trail of miserly, destructions and strings of crimes.

Their faithful profess unusual beliefs and tend to live in relative isolation, coalescing around a charismatic leader. The leader makes certain orders and alters the members’ beliefs, behaviour and customs.

They may be seen as de facto religions while some may be irreligious. The Bible, in 2 Timothy 4:3 foresaw this, warning of a time for false doctrines.

There are four main features of cults. First, they have authoritarian control over members. Members are obligated to depend on the leader and made to believe they cannot live outside the group. They also live to worship and revere the cult leader.

Secondly, cults have extremist beliefs. Members hold on to dogmatic extremist beliefs which they do not question. There is usually fear of punishment from the other members and the cult leader for those who deviate from the prescribed behaviour.

Thirdly, members are isolated from the rest of society, including family and friends, through the leader’s mind control strategies. Fourthly, cults have the element of veneration of one individual who is charismatic, striving to fulfil his or her requests.

Types of cults

There are four main types of cults. The first is the doomsday cults, which prepare for the supposed end of the world. The second are political cults.

Here, left- and right-wing political groupings can morph into a cult. The third are religious cults, whose bedrock is certain spiritual beliefs.

They may be offshoots of mainstream religions with some supporting new and extreme dogmas and theological standpoints. The fourth are sexual cults. While all types of cults have an element of sexual abuse, these focus on sex as a primary function.

The primary motivation to join cults is the desire for meaning and community fellowship; potential members may harbour feelings of loneliness.

The religious and government systems should come up with workable solutions to end cultism.