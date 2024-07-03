Protect children in protests





Kenya has signed and ratified several international and regional human rights conventions that seek to respect, protect and fulfil the rights of all children at all times without any form of discrimination.

Key among these acclaimed global frameworks is the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child which places the best interest of children as the fundamental primary consideration in all actions whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies.

As a clear demonstration of its commitment to the global standards on child protection, on January 17 this year, the government submitted to the United Nations it’s combined 6th and 7th periodic report outlining its policy, legislative, programmatic and budgetary achievements regarding the implementation of children’s rights in the country. It is expected that Kenya will soon be appearing before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to defend its track-record at the global arena regarding observance of children rights.

Over the last two weeks or so, the country has been rocked by unprecedented public protests against the now withdrawn Finance Bill, 2024. The protests, largely led by the generation Z (or GenZ as they are popularly known) have, in some cases, sadly led to undesirable outcomes. This is the reason why the government must seriously think of child protection and safeguarding measures that protect children during peaceful protests.

This is an undoubtedly glaring weak link in our governance system at the moment. In the recent past, the media has been awash with images of children in distress as a consequence of public protests. Even worse, children have been reported injured, even killed during the protests.

How we navigate this emerging child safeguarding and protection challenge determines our collective identity as a society going into the future. Will we rise to the challenge?