Probe Covid-cancer link

Covid-19 illness is classified as mild, moderate or severe. The last two types are assocaited with increased pressure for hospitalisation and higher mortality rates. Research shows certain people carry genes, some inheritable, for susceptibility to the infection.

As with obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, families or lineages have also been linked to vulnerability to severe Covid-19. Moderate and severe Covid-19 are marked by release of cytokines in large quantities, known as cytokine storm syndrome. The profile of cytokines, cytokine milieu, in affected organs is the cause of multiple organ failure through inflammation of the organs. Proinfalmmatory cytokines are crucial in elimination of pathogens but prolonged release leads to tissue damage.

Recent data shows SARS-COV2 cytokine immune response as similar to that in cancer initiation, progression and metastasis. Such include interleukins (IL-2, IL-10, IL-6, IL-8), interferons and tumour necrosis factor.

Increased cancer risks

Some of the pre-existing medical conditions, such as obesity, are predisposed to cancer. Obesity is marked by chronic inflammation, needed by tumour cells to grow. The Covid-19-related cytokines promote further inflammation, exacerbating cancer. A Covid-19-positive obese or overweight person with preclinical oncologic factors is vulnerable.

Reserach shows use of cytokine-neutralising drugs such as anti-IL-6,8,23, 33 not only ameloriates Covid-19 clinical symptoms but also alleviate carcinogenesis. The drugs, though expensive, come as monoclonal antibodies. They are also capable of stabilising a metathetic (ready to spread) tumour, making it possible to remove it without it spreading.

The emerging health challenges associated with Covid-19 must be tackled as an emergency in the management of public health. This is even more important, given that some Covid-19 patients never recover fully. Those with chronic Covid-19 could be considered to have increased cancer risks.