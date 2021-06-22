Probe Covid-cancer link

The Covid-19 patients are currently isolated at the Migori GK Prison.

Photo credit: File

By  P.M Mutua

What you need to know:

  • As with obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, families or lineages have also been linked to vulnerability to severe Covid-19.
  • Moderate and severe Covid-19 are marked by release of cytokines in large quantities, known as cytokine storm syndrome.

Covid-19 illness is classified as mild, moderate or severe. The last two types are assocaited with increased pressure for hospitalisation and higher mortality rates. Research shows certain people carry genes, some inheritable, for susceptibility to the infection.

