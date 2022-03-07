Probably, the solution to staffing issues in remote schools is legal

A teacher conducts a lesson under a tree

A teacher conducts a lesson under a tree. Areas which are underdeveloped in terms of infrastructure and are not attractive to public servants to work in.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji once intimated his desire to sue the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for lack of teachers in Garissa, Mandera and Wajir, among other northern counties. Addressing a stakeholders meeting on education in Garissa, he mentioned that there are schools in that region with as few as one teacher.

