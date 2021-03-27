Private-public partnerships hold the key to Africa’s economic prosperity

China-Africa relations

A graphical illustration of China-Africa economic relations.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Adema Sangale

What you need to know:

  • Many multinationals see Africa as a destination to reap short-term, high-return rewards.
  • So why should African governments pander to the whims of these “foreigners” a.k.a. multinationals?

Taabu! Wahala! Trouble! If you speak the lingo in various African capitals, this might be how you hear businesses, particularly multinational firms, describe governments.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Scheaffer Okore: Costly fuel is unjust during a pandemic

  2. Peter Kagwanja: New refugee-hosting models will bolster Kenya’s war on terrorism

  3. Sam Wambugu: Beware the rising ills of remote working

  4. Sunny Bindra: Tribute to those among us who smile through dark moments

  5. Kivutha Kibwana: BBI constitutional Bill stalls as parliamentary team disagrees

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.