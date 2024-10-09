Political, economic turmoil calls for strategy rethink

The Kenyan government is undergoing tremendous change. These changes—from the health sector to tertiary education funding—represent a government keen to reform national institutions. But the pace and character of these reforms have created ruptures that are tearing down governance, society and economy.

While they might be well-intended, the reforms, if not well prioritised and rethought, risk becoming encumbrances to those they are intended to help.

Perhaps the biggest development in the Kenyan healthcare system is the shift from the National Health Insurance Fund to the Social Health Authority (SHA). The objective is to provide universal healthcare, but the move has been muddy. This transition requires transparent communication and stakeholder engagement. A nationwide public education effort on the benefits, requirements and mechanisms of SHA could remove doubt and promote engagement. Further, tackling fears of corruption and maintaining transparency will create public confidence in the system.

Education funding system

Changes to the tertiary education funding system triggered students’ and lecturers’ protests. The new system has raised questions about access to higher education, particularly for low-income students. These reforms are at risk of fuelling inequalities in a country where learning is considered key to social mobility. The State should consider larger scholarships and student loans. Careful engagement with universities, student unions and others could lead to a solution that’s sustainable and cost-effective.

Kenya is still facing massive unemployment, especially among its youth. As a solution to this problem, the government should ensure merit-based hiring and introduce more robust job creation policies. Youth empowerment (entrepreneurial support, training and access to finance) can ease the disenchantment of young Kenyans.

The impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has thrown a spanner into the political works. Solving political disagreements constitutionally and transparently will go a long way towards bolstering citizens’ trust in government. More broadly, political and civil discussions and consensus-building would help to deal with issues and return focus on citizen demands.

The proposed takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Adani Group raised questions of openness and responsibility in government. Such deals, if not properly handled, might undercut people’s confidence in the State’s competence. The government needs to bring external institutions on board in the investigations and make sure no one does anything wrong.

Housing Levy

The Housing Levy was roundly condemned as adding another burden to already-strained citizens. Add the inability of the government to clear unpaid bills and you have thousands of businesses and individuals who are dealing with monetary uncertainty, exacerbating economic problems. The government needs to drop the Housing Levy and find other funding options that do not burden ordinary Kenyans. Public-private partnerships, for example, may provide the required financing. And paying the pending bills should be prioritised to resuscitate the economy.