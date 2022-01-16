Omicron: Keep it brief

Face Mask

 A protective surgical face mask.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

The dreaded came true: Omicron, the Covid-19 variant first detected two months ago in South Africa, has swept the globe with the wealthy nations having over a million new cases daily.

