Need to remove road bumps

Road bumps can be dangerous and costly to vehicle owners. One, they can damage a vehicle if the driver is not careful or they are excessively high or poorly designed or maintained, especially if hit at high speed or wrong angle.

Two, repeatedly driving over road bumps can accelerate wear and tear on a vehicle’s suspension system, tyres and other components. This can lead to increased maintenance costs as these parts may need to be repaired or replaced more frequently.

Three, they can cause discomfort to the passengers, especially if the bumps are frequent, high or poorly designed. The jolts and vibrations experienced when driving over road bumps can be unpleasant, hence a less enjoyable driving experience.

Fuel consumption

Four, driving over road bumps can lead to increased fuel consumption due to the additional energy required to accelerate back up to speed after slowing down to go over them.

Five, in some cases, they pose a safety risk if not clearly marked or are installed inappropriately. A driver who is not expecting a road bump or fails to slow down adequately can lose control of the vehicles, potentially leading to a road crash.

While road bumps are generally installed to improve road safety by reducing speeding and promoting a cautious driving behaviour, their design, installation and maintenance play a crucial role in mitigating the negative impacts on vehicle owners.



