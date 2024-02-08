Need to empower municipalities

For centuries, municipalities and cities have stood as bastions of hope, drawing in millions seeking refuge and opportunity. Yet, in the face of mounting challenges, municipalities and cities in developing countries and specifically in Kenya often fall short of their potential as engines of hope, opportunities, growth, resilience, and prosperity.

As a policy maker vested in the urban development of Elwak and Mandera municipalities in Mandera County, I believe it’s imperative to dissect the underlying factors hindering the realisation of vibrant and resilient municipalities in developing nations.

Capacity gaps, inflation, unemployment, climate change, and social unrest are some of the challenges that have laid bare the vulnerabilities of municipalities.

Despite being epicenters of economic activity, they have suffered disproportionately from the cascading effects of crises. From economic contractions to heightened contagion risks due to overcrowding, the impacts have been profound and enduring.

The stark reality of overcrowding, with over 35 per cent of urban populations in developing countries residing in slums, underscores a systemic issue plaguing municipalities. Substandard housing, lack of open space, and inadequate infrastructure create breeding grounds for contagion hotspots, exacerbating the spread of diseases like measles, and cholera.

Furthermore, the wrath of Mother Nature compounds the challenges, with floods wreaking havoc. The disproportionate impact on low-income households underscores the urgent need for adaptive strategies to mitigate such risks.

Despite the potential for economic growth and human capital development within these municipalities, the benefits are often skewed towards the elite.

The lack of access to formal job networks and educational opportunities perpetuates cycles of poverty and impedes upward mobility for slum residents, particularly youth and women from poor backgrounds and neighborhoods.

Addressing these systemic challenges requires a multifaceted approach centered on building trust and fiscal capacity.

Drawing from success stories like Ceara, Brazil, where municipal elections catalysed reforms in health services, and Casablanca, Morocco, where delegated service providers modernised urban infrastructure, we can glean valuable lessons on the power of visionary leadership and community engagement.



