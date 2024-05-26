Motherhood, yes, but not at 15

The International Center for Reproductive Health says almost 18 per cent of adolescent and teenage girls in Kenya bear the weight of motherhood by the tender age of 18. Let that sink in.

The statistics unveil a disturbing escalation in pregnancy rates as girls transition from 15 to 19 years old. From a modest three per cent at 15, the figures skyrocket to a staggering 40 per cent by 19. These aren’t just numbers; they represent shattered dreams, stifled potential and a vicious cycle of poverty perpetuated by early motherhood.

Zooming into specific regions amplifies the gravity of the situation. Narok County leads with a harrowing 40 per cent teenage pregnancy rate, followed by Homa Bay and West Pokot at 33 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. Kilifi follows closely at a distressing 22 per cent. This is a call to action, a glaring indicator of issues that demand urgent attention.

Early motherhood often derails education. Dreams of classrooms and careers are replaced by the responsibilities of childcare, perpetuating a cycle of limited opportunities and economic hardship.

Health risks lurk around every corner for young mothers and their offspring. Adolescent bodies are ill-equipped for the rigors of pregnancy and childbirth, leading to a higher prevalence of complications and maternal mortality. Moreover, children born to teenage mothers face a myriad of challenges, from low birth weight to developmental delays, setting the stage for a disadvantaged start in life.

Social repercussions reverberate through communities grappling with the fallout of early motherhood. Stigmatisation and isolation often accompany teenage pregnancy, exacerbating mental health issues and diminishing support networks when they’re needed most.

It’s time to break the cycle. Comprehensive sex education, access to contraceptives and support systems for young mothers are pivotal in steering our society away from this detrimental path.

Ms Wangui is a media communications student at Multimedia University of Kenya. [email protected].