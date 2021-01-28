Moraa beware, lest you vote in national security threats

The raison d'etre of a general election anchored on predictable systems for unpredictable outcomes is to delegate executive authority to elected citizens, or leaders, to guarantee political stability and secure socioeconomic prosperity for all — indispensable propositions whose absence the Constitution says is a threat to national security.

Article 238 is both implicit and explicit — that national security is the protection against internal and external threats to Kenya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, its people, their rights, freedoms, property, peace, stability and prosperity and other national interests. Impunity, mediocrity and corruption are threats to national security.

But there is an emerging threat: A toxic political environment characterised by alternative facts, fake news, lies and deceit. Political leaders who have failed to come up with eureka public policies employ populist politics to capture and retain power.

Fake news

Such leaders tend to be strong, eloquent and charismatic. They have solid mass mobilisation assets and capacity to intoxicate followers. Through their behaviour and speeches, they present themselves at the voice of the people. They fascinate, mystify and excite susceptible masses.

They are swanky and colourful in style and dressing. They create emotional and irrational bonds with their followers using religious and moral arguments, for cult-like following.

Populist leaders come in three shades: Outsiders, insiders-outsider and insiders. Former US President Donald Trump, an outsider, scored an ‘A’ in populist politics. He used fake news, alternative facts, lies and deceit to convince many Americans that he represented their cumulative interests and aspirations.

Despite suffering a monumental loss, the ‘messiah’ has a strong grip on Republicans. It will be no surprise if Republican senators don’t convict him — despite being victims of his toxic politics.

Populist politics

They stared at death when a Trump-motivated mob invaded Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden is now cleaning up after Trump, issuing Executive Orders by the hour to reverse his predecessor’s populist politics.

Kenya faces this risk ahead of 2022. Some State House aspirants have embraced populist politics. They are developing cults. Sadly, some Kenyans are buying the lies hook, line and sinker.

These politicians, some of them insiders who behave like outsiders, have vomited on Chapter 6 and Article 10 of the Constitution. Though found guilty by competent authorities, they chest-thump atop Mt Kenya.

They say Kenya is experiencing a leadership crisis yet they are in power. They do not take liability for their miscalculations and mistakes that have made Moraa’s life a nightmare.

They have created political turbulence and given economic prosperity policies a wide berth. Yet they are busy campaigning, promising Moraa milk and honey after the 2022 elections.

Moraa has a choice: Vote in the snake oil salesmen or visionary leaders who respect the Constitution and offer solutions. But she will have shot herself in the foot if she elects threats to national security.

Mr Mokua is a political risk analyst. dmokua@outlook.com.