Make politics unpaid public service

It is nearly a year since Kenya went into elections. There has been little else in the public forum except about politicians scheming for power or money. Even when the Supreme Court pronounced itself on the election results that declared William Ruto the President, politics has refused to die down as the opposition have, I must say, held the government and the country to ransom.

The tension, looting, violence and disruption is not in the public interest but politicians vying for space to loot. Many countries oin Africa are grappling with corruption, poor governance, poverty and diseases because politicians don’t understand that politics is public- and not self-service.

One of the first things the current Parliament did was to fight for extra wages and allowances. The MCAs have followed suit. If life can be that bad for politicians on the highest-paid salaries, in a country with most people living on a dollar a day, then this is not hardship, dear Kenyans, but daylight robbery politicians. The private sector wouldn’t entertain workers who demand higher wages before they have even put in the first hour of work.

The only and main reason politicians in Kenya do what they do is because they came to enrich themselves in the shortest time possible and at the expense of the electorate. Other Kenyans think it is the voters who allow this to happen but I disagree. If the true intention of going into politics was serve the public, then monetary gains could have been moderated in a way that reflects the work at hand and goals to be realised for the public’s sake.

Corruption, violence and tribalism are enabled by the greedy political class. Perhaps, Kenya won’t suffer thus if the country’s revenue was used in large percentage towards public services fit for all. The more focus is given to increase remuneration for the politicians (whether through negotiations, appeasements or coercion), the more Kenya will be plagued by ‘CVT’ (That is not venereal disease but the short form for corruption, violence and tribalism).

The solution is unpaid voluntary service for politicians. Those inspired by greed will be left aghast by the suggestion but it is something that can and should be done to put some sense and equity back into our politics. There are many Kenyans with integrity and more qualified than the current crop of politicians and can realise prosperity for all as volunteers or for less pay. The political class have been busy and inspired to create thousands of opportunities for unpaid interns (rather than paid jobs but they must know that their work can also be undertaken for free. And why should it not be done by volunteers?

Chapter 6 of the Constitution was birthed in Parliament but it is, sadly, dying at the hands of its creators. Akin to bad parents, Kenyan politics has turned to abuse its own children through breach of key constitutional requirements, such as ethics and integrity. The result of which is corruption going unpunished as Parliament shields culprits or bends the rules to set them free. It should be about protecting the public and punishing the corrupt.

Politics has and will always remain a public service—putting the country first. As former US President John F. Kennedy said, ask what you can do for the country, not what the country can do for you. What have most of our politicians done for the country since they won their seats?

The challenge with our politics is that it’s about the politician and party wrangles. So much time is wasted appeasing the two that public service withers and dies amid the tension. Politicians are very rarely held to account for their failures but are prepared to hold the government to account for its failure to increase unjustified allowances! I repeat: When are we going to hold politicians to account for breach of contract? They cannot keep taking huge salaries, hold the country to ransom and show no value for money after their term.

Kenya’s politics should no longer be this entity that is open to abuse for power and monetary purposes. It must and needs to be about public service. That should be the mainstay of politics. Politicians must stop their greed for money and power and start working for the public. Theirs is not the only interest that is of value. Public service demands and deserves better people.

* * *

Denmark has one of the highest income tax rate, at 45 per cent. This will be music to the ears of corrupt politicians in Kenya. However, the reason for higher tax in Denmark is to enable the country to put the tax towards an extensive social security network so that every resident is well provided for at all times of life!

The Danish people don’t grumble about the huge tax because they benefit from high standard of education, healthcare and pension, among others. Danes have been voted the happiest countless times. This is attributed to sense of “equality and community spirit” with corruption and crime almost non-existent.

Time to hug the Danish Hygge, “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or wellbeing”, according to the Oxford Dictionary. Over to you, Kenyan politicians!



