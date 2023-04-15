Make employee mental health support a priority 

In recent years, mental health support has emerged as one of the key welfare policies in the workplace.

With stress, burnout and other mental health issues affecting a significant portion of the workforce, employers need to support their employees’ mental well-being as a matter of priority.

This is because mental health issues have a direct impact on employee productivity and job satisfaction. Studies have shown that workers who struggle with mental health issues are more likely to experience burnout, absenteeism and decreased job performance.

By providing mental health support, employers can help their employees to manage these issues and maintain their productivity and job satisfaction.

Moreover, providing mental health support can help to reduce stigma and increase awareness about mental wellness in the workplace.

Support culture

By openly acknowledging the importance of mental health, employers can create a culture of support and understanding around mental health issues. This can end many cases where employees fear seeking the help they need.

These forms of support are also key to employee retention, which not only helps maintain the current talent pool but also attracts more skilled and talented staff. So, what should employers do?

First, they can provide access to mental health professionals, such as therapists or counsellors, through employee assistance programmes.

Confidential support

These programmes should be tailored to offer confidential support to employees who are struggling with mental health issues, providing a safe space to discuss their concerns and develop coping strategies.

Many employees have been going through a lot, as a result of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the tough economic conditions that keep people worrying about job security amid shrinking salaries and other perks, even as the cost of living escalates.

Another strategy is to promote work-life balance and stress reduction in the workplace. Employers can provide resources like mindfulness programmes and facilitate staff to access meditation rooms or yoga classes to help employees manage stress and improve their mental well-being.

Encouraging breaks throughout the day, promoting flexible work hours, and setting reasonable workloads can also help reduce stress and support employee mental health.

Another vital strategy is mental health awareness and education in the workplace.

This can include providing information about mental health conditions and resources for support, as well as training managers and employees to recognise signs of mental health issues and respond appropriately.

It’s time for employers to prioritise the well-being of their most valuable asset – their employees.