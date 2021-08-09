Let us pursue a win-win China ties strategy

Kenya, and Africa, must work harder to reap more from trade relations with China. Sino-Kenyan ties have grown since Independence.

But it was during the Mwai Kibaki presidency that Beijing firmed its interest in the country, particularly with the iconic Thika Superhighway that had by various financiers, including African Development Bank and African Development Fund, but constructed by Chinese companies Wu Yi, Sinohydro and Sheng Li Construction.

It blossomed into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, leading to multi-billion-dollar projects funded by the Chinese, most prominent of which is the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway (SGR).

China has had a huge presence and influence in Africa’s economic expansion in the recent decades, yet the Sino-African ties still need nurturing. Language barrier is one hurdle that needs to be jumped. There have been efforts to have the Chinese language in the Kenyan curriculum, which is laudable.

Expatriates

It is also in their mutual benefit that Chinese learn African languages, such as Kiswahili, for easier communication between the expatriates and locals. There also have been concerns about the slow pace and shallowness at which Chinese firms involve locals in senior managerial roles.

Also, it is critical that Africans should adopt the Chinese culture of hard work. The Chinese are known to be some of the most hardworking people. Besides the government-to-government ties, the citizens, who come in contact daily with the Chinese firms, must fully appreciate this partnership.

Interactive opportunities

Forums like the China-Africa Friendship Group should be supported and encouraged for they present more interactive opportunities for our leaders to pursue better relations with China.

This group brings together young leaders from West, East and Southern Africa who are seeking a better partnership with China through friendship and intellectual exchanges rather than purely economic pursuits.

During their first visit to China, organised by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, in December 2019, the group explored various ways through which African leaders can make China a development friend rather than exploitative partner.

Proposals included enhanced Chinese scholarships; technological exchange through Chinese-supported digital centres and innovation incubators; and importation of sophisticated Chinese medical and agricultural technologies.

Secondly, most Chinese firms are seeking investment opportunities in Africa but unfriendly policies often discourage them. But they should also be encouraged to consider local partnerships. A recent report shows most of the 106 Chinese firms operating in Kenya procure construction supplies abroad.