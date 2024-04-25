Let us break free from the ‘River Road’ degree gaol

In the realm of job-hunting in Kenya, universities play a pivotal role. They serve as gatekeepers to coveted employment opportunities, with their degrees often viewed as the golden ticket to a prosperous career.

However, what was once a symbol of academic achievement has been turned into a commodity, fuelling a troubling trend of overdependence on university degrees.

It’s disheartening to witness the degree frenzy reaching alarming heights, leading to the proliferation of fake degree manufacturers. These shadowy entities, whose operations extend far beyond the infamous ‘River-Road’ backstreets, cater to individuals seeking shortcuts to success or lacking the qualifications to pursue higher education legitimately. The pursuit of degrees has transformed into a lucrative business venture with demand outweighing integrity.

This over-reliance on degrees has created a vicious cycle where everyone clamours for a piece of parchment, regardless of the means. The desperation to secure employment has blurred ethical boundaries, resulting in a market flooded with counterfeit credentials.

It’s time Kenya broke free from the shackles of degree-centric hiring practices. We must explore alternative methods for evaluating qualifications—such as forging stronger partnerships between academia and industry.

Directly linking up with universities to supply competent workers post-graduation could ensure a more tailored approach to talent acquisition. Alternatively, implementing rigorous job-related examinations for jobseekers could help to gauge practical skills and knowledge better.

Recent revelations by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shed light on the extent of the fake degrees saga. His disclosure of individuals in ‘River Road’ offering to procure fake degrees for government officials underscores the magnitude of the problem. This scandal serves as a wake-up call, demanding urgent action to overhaul our flawed credentialing system.

The Education ministry, in collaboration with universities, must devise stringent measures to safeguard the integrity of Kenyan academic certificates. Strategies to prevent fraudulent replication and misuse of certificates should be prioritised to preserve the sanctity of education.

As we navigate the treacherous waters of the degree dilemma, let us not lose sight of the bigger picture: Fostering a merit-based society where competence triumphs over credentials.



