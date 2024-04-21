Don’t make arts compulsory

As a poet, actor and enthusiast of the performing arts, I deeply appreciate the value of nurturing creativity and expression within our educational institutions. But I see the recent proposal to make performing arts compulsory by the government as a misguided endeavour.

Performing arts is inherently individualistic, a unique talent that cannot be standardised or forced upon students. It thrives on passion, not compulsion.

What purpose does it serve to mandate something so deeply personal? This push for compulsory performing arts education raises questions about the government’s priorities, especially in a country where sectors like agriculture and business studies are not given the attention they deserve.

I support the integration of arts education in the curriculum but not at the expense of neglecting other critical fields of study. The government should prioritise aligning educational programmes with the practical demands of the job market.

Nurturing talents is welcome but we lose it when we make it compulsory. We are gifted differently; you can’t force someone into a gift they don’t have.

It’s time the Education ministry reassessed its approach to ensure educational policies reflect the real needs of society. Let’s cultivate a well-rounded education system that empowers students to excel in various fields rather than imposing on them mandates that may not serve their best interests.



