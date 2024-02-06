Let’s start a new journey with the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit

Today marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Korea. In Northeast Asia, including Korea, many believe that the progression of time follows a 60-year cycle.

A 60th-anniversary represents a time of new beginnings. Accordingly, this six-decade milestone signifies that the relationship has reached a new level of maturity, and now is the time to elevate it to the next level.

Since 1964, the relationship between Korea and Kenya has experienced remarkable expansion across political, economic, and cultural domains. This progress is evident in the exchange of presidential visits and the considerable trade volume of $500 million. Current bilateral trade volumes are 76 times higher than they were when bilateral trade began in 1977.

Cultural exchanges such as K-pop and K-movies have brought our two peoples closer. In 2013, the Department of Korean Studies was established at the University of Nairobi, and approximately 2,500 students have learned the Korean language at the King Sejong Institute, Kenyatta University since 2011. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were approximately 15,000 Korean tourists visiting Kenya annually, and the number has been rapidly picking up to pre-pandemic figures.

President Ruto’s official visit to Korea in November 2022 demonstrated the most solid foundation and highlight for bilateral relations to date. On that occasion, the Korean government pledged a substantial government loan of $1 billion for 2022-2026. This soft loan will enable the Kenyan government to implement key projects for the future, including the establishment of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

Leading ICT nation

Modelled after the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the driving force for Korea’s economic development, the institute in Konza Technopolis aspires to be a strategic hub for science and technology to position Kenya as a leading ICT nation in Africa. Kenyan coffee has already captivated the taste buds of Koreans, leading to an annual import of 4,000 tons. The export of avocados is expected to begin in the near future.

Kenya serves as a pivotal gateway for Korea to access Africa, with Mombasa strategically situating itself as the ideal location for Korea’s entry into the continent through maritime logistics. As President Ruto told President Yoon in Seoul, Korea can leverage the enormous market of East and Central Africa through Kenya. Entrepreneurs who produce and export goods from Kenya will enjoy duty-free and quota-free access to the European and American markets under preferential trade arrangements. There is great potential for our two countries to push economic and commercial relations to new heights.

Korea is eager to partner with Kenya. This sense of moral obligation stems from the assistance that Kenya accorded Korea in its times of need in the past. Shortly after gaining independence in the early 1960s, Kenya reportedly donated relief food aid worth $10,000 to war-torn Korea. Korea, which once received aid and has since become one of the world’s top 10 or so economies, is now willing to reciprocate by contributing to Africa’s development.

Win cooperation

The forthcoming launch of the first Korea-Africa Summit in June is a testament to our dedication to consolidating existing platforms and fostering synergies that align with the “Global Pivotal State” initiative of Korea and the “Agenda 2063” of the African Union. The Summit will be a platform for win-win cooperation between the two sides – indeed, Korea’s development experience will contribute to that of Africa, while the dynamism of Africa will serve to vitalise Korea’s growth.

Africa’s population dividend has poised the continent as one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The ongoing process of structural transformation is well underway, fostering resource diversification. This transformative journey propels Africa to emerge as a manufacturing powerhouse. At this juncture, Korea can play its part through means such as skills training, knowledge transfer, collaborative projects, and green investment.

Korea is an equal footing partner that has wholeheartedly offered cooperation. It is a meaningful and auspicious occasion to embark on a new journey with the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit, towards a prosperous future through mutual respect and thriving cooperation.

Today, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, I will plant the Korean national flower, Mugungwha (Rose of Sharon) at my residence. Mugungwha literally means “eternal blossom that never fades” in Korean. It is my heartfelt hope that the Mugungwha blooming in Nairobi will become a token of the lasting bond of friendship between our two peoples.