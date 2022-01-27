Let’s prioritise growth of the economy in ’22

Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani displays the budget briefcase at The Treasury before leaving for Parliament Buildings for the reading of 2021/2022 annual budget on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Constant Wamayuyi

Economic writer

What you need to know:

  • The emergence of new Covid-19 variants could lead to reinstatement of restrictions, hampering economic growth.
  • Elections generally pose the risk of destabilising an economy should there be political chaos and instability.

The economy recorded a 9.9 per cent growth in the third quarter of last year, up from the 2.1 per cent contraction recorded in a similar period in 2020, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Q3 2021 Gross Domestic Product Report shows, pointing towards continued economic recovery. 

