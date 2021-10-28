How CMA can support real estate funds

Real estate

The real estate sector and real estate funds also go a long way to promoting economic growth and development.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Constant Wamayuyi

Economic writer

What you need to know:

  • Real estate is generally considered by many investors to be a safe investment.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic brought about an unprecedented economic slowdown that scattered the real estate sector.

Kenya has few real estate funds compared to developed markets. Its only listed real estate fund is Fahari I-REIT, which is regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.