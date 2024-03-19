Let’s join hands to end violence against women

Gender-based violence (GBV) is demolishing our society. Our women are being murdered daily.

They continue to suffer inequality and violence worldwide, while our children are more easily forgotten since they have no one to talk on their behalf. GBV is today considered one of the most widespread violations of human rights. Global statistics indicate that one in three women is affected by violence in her lifetime.

Though violence against women and girls doesn’t consider social status or religious doctrine, the most affected are women in marginalised regions of the world. GBV has significant impact on people’s lives, and it destabilises the development of our society.

In 1979, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention of the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). And since November 25, 1981, the date has been commemorated yearly to sensitize on GBV, and also in memorial of the three Mirabal sisters from the Dominican Republic that were murdered brutally by then dictator Rafael Trujillo (1930-1961) for the “crime” of being radical political activists.

In this country, despite efforts by human rights organisation, gender activists and civil society to thwart violence, GBV still remains one prevalent phenomenon as female gender continue to suffer in silence. No female is spared – from educated, illiterate to prominent still face this challenge of the 21st Century to date.

Although there has been concerted effort to promote and ensure the safety of female gender, the journey is far from near before we realise the desired results. The statistics from The Center for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW-Kenya) indicate that 3,762 cases of Gender-Based Violence were reported last year.

Out of those cases, 2,985 cases of GBV were by women while 777 cases were by men. These cases ranged from defilement, femicide, threats, rape, and assault. Yet, violence against women and girls often goes unreported, out of fear and stigma.

More worrisome is that some communities believe in stereotype that violence toward female is normal and that it is private affair. The lack of political will by government bureaucrats to offer victims the necessary support and prosecute perpetrators remains the best of obstacles in combating GBV. It is easier for our police to devote resources into chasing marijuana smugglers than tracking murderers and rapists or to respond to calls from female being beaten to death.

That is how little we value women in this country. Regrettably, women and girls majority are ignorant or lack awareness on GBV, and do not even know their rights and the channels through which they can access these services if the situation goes sour. The time is ripe for everyone to confront any form of violence by speaking against, not judging/shaming victims and to stop covering up perpetrators.

Therefore, regardless of our status, we need to acknowledge that women have the right to inhabit spaces just like men; and to have capacities to live life in normal length and not die prematurely. Our women are not lesser gender and deserve to feel secure everywhere and rid of the premise on which GBV thrives. And to realize this require collective efforts by everyone of goodwill – not female gender only. Let’s unite to end GBV.



