Let’s end stigma and breastfeed our babies well

Undernutrition is a severe public health concern, with consequences that extend far beyond the healthcare sector and into other economic realms. It accounts for 2.7 million child deaths. Getting nutrition correctly early in a child's life prepares them for optimal physical and cognitive growth. Nursing is one of the most effective ways to ensure a child's health and survival and breastfeeding has significant health benefits that extend beyond nutrition.

Breast milk may be referred to as the ideal meal for infants, with the optimal nutrient balance for baby development. Unlike breast milk substitutes, it is tailored to the baby. When a baby feeds, their saliva sends chemical signals to the mother's body, causing the composition of breast milk to change to meet the baby's fluctuating needs.

It is also easy to digest and includes antibodies that help to fight viruses and bacteria, lowering the risk of infection. Studies show exclusive breastfeeding reduces the incidence of diarrhoea, respiratory disease, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), asthma, allergies and even obesity later in life.

Furthermore, breastfeeding reduces the prevalence of children illnesses, lowering healthcare expenses for families and communities.

Breastfeeding benefits not only physical health but also cognitive development; evidence shows children who are breastfed for a longer time do better in cognitive function tests. The emotional bonding between mother and child is also greatly improved by the skin-to-skin contact and the act of breastfeeding.

From an economic perspective, breastfeeding presents a cost-effective method to reducing expenditure on child nutrition and hospital visits. Among its most common alternatives is formula feeding, which may present a significant challenge of cost.

Despite overwhelming evidence of the benefits, there is still a long way to go to achieve optimal breastfeeding rates. Kenya's exclusive breastfeeding rates for children under six months have increased over time to 60 per cent, from 32 per cent in 2008.

This year’s World Breastfeeding Week was observed under the theme “Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all”, calling for widespread support for breastfeeding mothers from their families and communities. The call to action is being heeded. Several initiatives, such as the Baby Friendly Community Initiative, have been implemented to support optimal feeding practices for the benefit of infants and young children.

A critical aspect of the initiative is to provide support in healthcare settings, providing healthcare workers with the skills and information to guide new mothers on breastfeeding. It also seeks to develop community support through promotion and protection of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months among advocates and influential voices.

Legislation is also being improved to further protect breastfeeding mothers. The Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024, for example, aims to provide a supportive framework for breastfeeding mothers, allowing them to breastfeed and express for their infants at the workplace.