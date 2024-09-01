Let’s confront emerging challenges to end FGM

As we continue our fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) in Kenya, it is clear that while significant progress has been made, new and complex challenges are emerging.

These challenges require our unwavering resolve and a collaborative approach to ensure that every girl and woman lives free from the threat of this harmful practice.

What is particularly alarming is the emerging trend of young girls seeking to undergo FGM on their own accord. In some cases, girls as young as 12 are pressuring their parents or guardians to allow them to be cut, believing that this will enhance their marriage prospects or social standing.

In other cases, women are opting to undergo FGM for cultural acceptance and social status. This underscores the urgent need for targeted education campaigns to dismantle the myths that perpetuate this practice.

Uphold human rights and dignity

Additionally, there is a disturbing resurgence of cultural practices in certain communities that include FGM as a rite of passage.

This poses a significant challenge to the progress we have made. It is essential to engage with community leaders and influencers to advocate for cultural practices that uphold human rights and dignity, rather than those that harm and endanger lives.

Education remains a cornerstone in our fight against FGM. Data consistently shows that women and girls with higher levels of education are less likely to undergo FGM. For instance, among Kenyan women with no formal education, the prevalence of FGM is around 56 per cent, while among those with more than secondary education it’s 5.9 per cent.

Schools and community programmes must prioritise FGM awareness. By teaching young people about the dangers of FGM and the rights of girls to make decisions about their bodies, we can foster a culture of respect, equality and health that will endure.

Furthermore, engaging parents and elders in educational initiatives is crucial as their support can significantly influence the choices that girls make.

dangerous and misleading

The involvement of some health workers in perpetuating FGM is another highly troubling development. According to a study by the Population Council, around 14 per cent of FGM procedures in Kenya are now carried out by health professionals. This gives the practice a veneer of legitimacy, which is both dangerous and misleading.

Health workers who engage in this practice violate their ethical obligations and undermine the very foundation of public health. It is essential to enforce stringent regulations and hold these individuals accountable.

As we confront these emerging challenges, it is clear that the fight against FGM cannot be won by one organisation or sector alone. We call on all our partners—government agencies, civil society, international organisations, and community leaders—to join us in intensifying our awareness campaigns.

Together, we must reach every corner of this country and beyond, spreading the message that FGM has no place in our society.