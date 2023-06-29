Let NCA audit buildings to avert collapses

Cases of collapsing buildings—leading to injuries, loss of lives and property—have been on the increase lately.

Some time back, a private school building at Dagoretti, in Nairobi County, collapsed, killing eight pupils and injuring 60 others. The unfortunate incident may be regarded as water under the bridge but not for the families who lost their loved ones.

I’m not sure if there was an inquest into the matter but preliminary findings that the storey structure had been constructed using weak wires used for chicken coops is shocking.

Hardly is one incident forgotten than another is reported. Recently, a similar incident in Kiambu that was sarcastically referred to as “The Leaning Tower of Kinoo” trended for several days on social media.

Few cases are attributable to natural disasters like earthquakes and cyclones; they’re mostly due to incompetence and negligence by officers in the building and physical planning department and county inspectorate.

That a structure designed to support a specific number of floors is extended to hold more is a pointer that the building will soon sink and crack due to the additional weight.

Thousands of Kenyans are living in death traps—buildings that have been constructed without following the regulations. How many more people should perish before the authorities take action against the culprits?

Greed for a quick buck by some quantity surveyors and contractors who cut corners is largely responsible for these unfortunate incidents.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) should conduct a national audit of all buildings and structures that do not conform to the regulations and withdraw the operating licences of those responsible and blacklist their companies.

Affordable housing, a noble goal by the government, should not be achieved through dangerous cheap and substandard buildings. The government should cast the net wider to include bridges, thoroughfares, stadiums and all other public structures.



