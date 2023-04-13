Who will be the 57th POTUS?

Ahead of the election of the 57th President of the United States next year, memories of the tumultuous 2021 polls linger in the minds of many Americans and political pundits.

The last elections could have been the most hotly contested with then-incumbent Donald Trump disputing the results of rigging claims.

That led to one of the worst post-election protests in the US with four people shot dead when angry Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building as Congress was about to certify Joe Biden as the duly elected President—a severe acid test for America as a mature democracy. Trump later reluctantly conceded and promised a smooth transition.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that Americans have very narrow choices and may remain stuck with the octogenarian Biden and the belligerent Trump as front runners for the Democratic and Republican tickets, respectively.

Age concerns

However, Biden has not yet declared officially if he will defend his seat, with concerns being raised about his advanced age. He will be 82 at the end of his first term and, should he vie and win a second one, he will retire at 86.

The possibility of Biden endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris seems a long shot, she being a woman, and of colour. For the more than 200 years of independence, the closest a woman came to occupying the White House was in 2016, when a popular Hillary Clinton held battleground states but won 227 electoral college votes against Trump’s 304.

It remains to be seen if Trump’s recent arraignment and indictment over hush money payments during the 2016 elections will have an impact on his re-election bid.

In his trademark bare-knuckle style, 76-year-old billionaire Trump, no stranger to controversy, having been impeached twice and came out triumphant, seems determined to make history as the second to be re-elected for two non-consecutive terms after 22nd and 24th POTUS Grover Cleveland.