Law will save girls, women

Contraceptive pills

Contraceptive pills. Some 19 million women cannot access modern contraception

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alvin Mwangi

Sexual reproductive health expert

What you need to know:

  • Some 19 million women cannot access modern contraception while 2.5 million are at risk of death due to complications from unsafe abortions.
  • The ‘shadow pandemic’ of violence against women and girls has worsened amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past year, 39,000 children in East Africa were born with HIV while 62,000 mothers died from childbirth complications. These cases could have been easily prevented. An estimated 200 million girls and women are said to have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM). Besides, cervical cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in African women, at 94 per 100,000.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.