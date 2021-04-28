Kudrat: How did we get here, India?

Covid-19 New Delhi

People wait to get on a bus at a station in New Delhi on April 20, 2021, to leave for their places as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 coronavirus infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown. 

Photo credit: Sajjad Hussain |AFP

By  Kudrat Sehgal

The people of India can’t breathe. For millions, it is because they are suffering from the most acute form of Covid-19 to emerge yet, while for the rest, it is because the government’s apathy has its knee on their neck.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Change model to cut power prices

  2. Macharia Gaitho: ‘Tribal balance’ skews CJ hunt

  3. Kaltum Guyo: Referendum needed to curb abuse of police powers

  4. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  5. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.