Kiptum was on top of the world

On February 11, 2024, the world lost a rising star, a sports icon, and a true athletic talent when Kelvin Kiptum tragically perished in a road accident at just 24.

Kiptum had the world at his palm, effortlessly conquering top-tier majors. From London to Chicago, Boston to Tokyo. The heir to the marathon throne has left us.

He broke the world record that may evidently stand the test of time. On October 9, 2023, Kiptum lit the marathon world aflame, running a record-breaking time.

No other runner could be seen in the distance when Kenya’s golden boy tore through the finish line tape at the Chicago Marathon. Kiptum crossed the finish line with a time of 2:00:35, which remained unofficial until last week when it was ratified by World Athletics.

The confirmation meant that Kiptum had beaten two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge’s record, set at the 2022 Berlin Marathon, by 34 seconds. Could it have been enough? The Olympics were beckoning. Tragically, Kiptum’s life was cut short as he was reaching new heights of success.

His was a career that took off but was short-lived. However, his influence will continue to reverberate throughout the world of athletics.

Even though his trail of glory has been squashed in gory, his colourful legacy will continue to shape the athletics world and inspire athletes in the present and the future. He may be gone, but his grit and spirit will forever echo in the hearts of his fans and the sporting world.

As we mourn his untimely demise, this serves as a succinct reminder to cherish our gems before they are lost. Sometimes life can shape your future in a way that you could’ve never imagined. That’s why it is said that you should always seize every opportunity when they appear.

For Kelvin Kiptum, running as a sport made him one of the biggest athletics stars in the world. He just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and I am glad he did.