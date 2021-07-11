Kenya is ripe for revolution, led by youth

Kenya is generally a youthful country, with 70 per cent of the population aged 18-35. But despite the numerical supremacy, youth complain about their underrepresentation and exclusion from governance and political matters.

To drive the desired change, this generation of youth must exploit the numbers, intellectual power and zeal to occupy leadership positions. Instead of sitting on the fence and waiting to be handed opportunities, they can organise themselves and become a force to reckon with in the governance sphere, starting with the 2022 General Election.

They must wake up from the grandiose sense of self-pity and steer a revolution of change, starting from the ward level to the presidency. Their biggest setback is lack of proper organisation, which makes them subject to manipulation and exploitation in political party structures and by selfish politicians with huge financial muscle.

They have failed to portray themselves as the solution, instead flocking around political heavyweights for financial expediency and other short-term goals. They are easily swayed by the highest financial bidder in the market, regardless of what one stands for.

Leadership should be based on one’s indomitable willingness and readiness to serve, rather than material wealth, age, gender or party affiliation. The youth can change and dominate the conversation levelled on prosperity goals and give the integrity and merit-based leadership narrative the right precedent. As ones who genuinely want to steer a positive revolution, they should stand on truth and virtue and change the narrative of leadership.

Youth revolution

The youth can use the power of numbers to put more of their own in county assemblies, the National Assembly, the Senate, governorship and even State House. In 1984, Thomas Sankara became President of Burkina Faso at just 33 through a youth revolution. Kenya’s Sankaras only need the strong support of their fellow youth to win elective seats.

To overcome the financial and “dynasty” barriers in the political party structures, young people need to take advantage of their numerical superiority. They have the biggest vote basket and, hence, are the hot cake! They must put their stakes high even in the party structures and processes and assert themselves for the right causes.

They youth can only have their Sankaras if they look beyond political sideshows and witch-hunt and focus on the leadership capabilities of political aspirants. Let them believe in themselves, create a support system all the way from the wards to the national level and stand their ground.

Lastly, even as they endeavour to revolutionise leadership, let the youth appreciate that they cannot exist as an island. Being young is not permanent. Confrontational approaches will not get them to their destination. They need to work hand-in-hand with like-minded older Kenyans to define the right leadership culture and support people of integrity into leadership. Power is taken, not given!