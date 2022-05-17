It’s time to mend ties with Somalia

Somalia has elected Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the President of the Federal Republic, becoming the first ever politician to be elected twice, as he has been leading the Horn of Africa nation in the period between 2012-2017.

The relations between Kenya and Somalia had been largely good during the first presidency of Hassan Sheikh albeit he is the president who decided to take the maritime dispute between the two countries to the International Court of Justice after much procrastination on the talks to resolve the issue from the Kenyan side.

In a recent interview, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud insisted that Kenya and Somalia are joined at the hip and thus are inseparable. He also rebuked the ultra-nationalist voices within Somalia who lay claim to the Somali region in Kenya.

His election, therefore, represents a great opportunity for the two countries to rejuvenate their relationship, which has been deteriorating in the last few years of the rule of the outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

However, Kenya and Somalia need to change their attitude and perception towards each other for the relations to be revived and to avoid any such misunderstandings.

For Kenya, Somalia could represent the biggest business partner among its neighbours, with statistics showing that the income from Miraa (Khat) and other exports could reach up to Sh60 million a day. The diplomatic rift between Kenya and Somalia and subsequent restriction of the exportation of Kenyan Miraa to Mogadishu has reduced the income from Somalia exports by more than half, according to statistics. More so, there are thousands of Kenyans who work in Somalia, mainly as hoteliers and teachers.

Kenya should therefore stop viewing Somalia through the lenses of national security only and instead view it as a strategic business partner that need not to be lost. The Kenyan government should also stop treating Mogadishu as the young and incapable brother it once was, during the years of the transitional government.

Hundreds of Somalis moved to Kenya and are running good businesses estimated to be worth billions of shillings.

Somalia should also reboot its national priorities and view Kenya as a lucrative business hub.

Mr Abdi is a political strategist, communication expert and former head of BBC Somali Service.