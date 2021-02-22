Involve young people in HIV safety strategy

HIV and Youth

Members of Y+ Kenya, a group of five organisations of youth living with HIV. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Evelyn Odhiambo  &  Purity Nthiana

What you need to know:

  • Defilement and rape survivors are limited to HIV rapid diagnostic tests and post-exposure prophylaxis medication to prevent HIV after a possible exposure.
  • Many adolescent girls may have lost both parents and most could be out of school.

Formal and informal transactional sex is poorly understood as the most affected are poor women and girls, yet it fuels the HIV/Aids spread as many, mainly adolescents, are at risk of infection and unintended pregnancies.

