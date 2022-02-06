Integrate health services to fast-track war on HIV

Scientists

Scientists working on HIV sample tests at Kenya Medical Research Institute on April 7, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dollarman Fatinato  &  Purity Nthiana

Kenya has won praise for its ‘90-90-90’ target feat—90 per cent of people living with HIV knowing their status; 90 per cent of people who know their status on treatment; and 90 per cent of people on treatment with suppressed viral loads.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.