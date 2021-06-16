Information and education vital for girls, women

Reproductive health training

Beneficiaries display donations of sanitary pads during a menstrual and reproductive health training session for adolescent girls at Asol ACK Church in Seme, Kisumu County on July 11, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Betty Odallo

What you need to know:

  • Access to information is a fundamental constitutional right.
  • It guarantees the citizens the right to seek, receive and disseminate information and ideas concerning health.

A June-July 2018 study by The Center for Reproductive Rights and Trust for Indigenous Culture and Health (Ticah) documented poor reproductive health outcomes. They included high rates of unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions; high incidences of sexually transmitted infections; and low uptake of modern contraceptives among adolescents and young women. There was sexual and reproductive health violations, like lack of access to dignified maternal healthcare services and sexual and gender-based violence such as rape and sexual exploitation.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Mutuma Mathiu: Let’s break out of this prison

  2. Peter Mwaura: Battle over length of stories, BBI appellate briefs and the lazy dog

  3. Charles Onyango-Obbo: An ill Kaunda, and his two pals

  4. Njeri Rugene: It’s time we protected children against violation of their rights

  5. Macharia Gaitho: Treat all cybercriminals equally

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.